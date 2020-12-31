Coronado Beach closed after shark sighting

The swimmer was uninjured.

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado Lifeguards closed Coronado's beach on Thursday after a swimmer had his swim fin nipped by a juvenile white shark Wednesday afternoon. The beach will reopen New Year's Day.

Although the swimmer wasn't injured, lifeguards still want to remind beachgoers to be careful. Lifeguard Capt. Sean Carey said the swimmer was able to positively identify the type of shark.

The incident was reportedly witnessed by several surfers in the area, then lifeguards cleared the beach. Carey said the swim fin has tooth marks on it as a result of the bite.

“We will be monitoring the waters by boat to keep an eye out for it,” Carey said. “We have informed the Shark Lab.”

Anyone with information on a shark sighting is asked to tell the beach's lifeguard.