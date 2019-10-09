CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado firefighters, police, lifeguards and local military personnel will gather at Fire Station 36 for a 9/11 memorial ceremony Wednesday morning.



Coronado’s first responders will mark the attacks on September 11, 2001, with an invocation, a moment of silence and a symbolic ringing of the station’s bell. This will be followed by comments from the Fire and Police chiefs, and Navy Base Coronado Executive Officer Capt. John DePree.



The ceremony provides an opportunity to reflect on the events of that day 18 years ago and to remember the loss of life that occurred. The City’s public safety officials especially remember all of the emergency responders and military personnel that lost their lives during their service to others.



The invocation by Chaplain Mickey Stonier will be followed by a moment of silence that begins at 6:56 a.m. and lasts three minutes to mark the time of the collapse of the World Trade Center South Tower. At 6:59 a.m., the bell at the station will ring three sets of five chimes each. Three fives is a common signal in fire service for a Line of Duty Death.



The community is invited to attend the brief ceremony, which will conclude at approximately 7:15 a.m. with a performance on the bagpipes, at the Fire Station located at 1001 Sixth St.

For more information, click here.