Coronavirus cases soar at San Quentin prison

Among all of the prisons statewide, San Quentin is at the top of the list with the most COVID-19 cases.

SAN DIEGO — Three death row inmates at San Quentin, including one linked to a San Diego case involving the death of two young boys, have died over the past several days from complications related to COVID-19.

That's in addition to nearly 1,400 inmates at the prison who currently have the virus. Among all of the prisons statewide, San Quentin is at the top of the list with the most COVID-19 cases.



Since the pandemic began, there have been six deaths at San Quentin.

As officials try to control the problem, the mothers of two San Diego boys said Scott Erskine's death gives them some sense of relief.

It's been more than 27 years since Milena Sellers Phillips’s nine year old son, Jonathan and his 13-year-old friend Charlie Keever were murdered.

The man convicted was Scott Erskine.



Milena has tried not to focus on his name. That is until this past Friday, when she learned Erskine had died.

"I was shocked because I didn’t expect it. Now, I'm at a point days later, I'm much better today. I'm glad it's over."



Charlie's mom, Maria Keever, feels the same.

"At first, I was in shock. I started to cry. But, now I feel better. I hope I can rest in peace now."



Erskine, who had been imprisoned at San Quentin, is one of three death row inmates there who have died from complications linked to COVID-19. To date, more than 1400 inmates and 184 staff members have tested positive.



A former inmate spoke out about the conditions: "It's so filthy. They're just being lazy and doing the bare minimum."



An incident command team has since been sent to San Quentin, but some are calling for more action - including the release of inmates to ease crowding.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he's considering it, but wants to make sure it's done right.