Miramar Air Show canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 health risks

Col. Charles Dockery, Commanding Officer of MCAS Miramar made the decision as novel coronavirus cases continue spreading across California and beyond. Officials said they will now begin early planning for a show in 2021.

“The Miramar Air Show brings in aviation enthusiasts from all across the United States and from every corner of the world," Col. Dockery said. "While we had initially hoped to host the show and help usher in a re-opened San Diego, there are still a great many risks posed with a mass gathering of this size and scale to do it in a way that ensures our guests absolute safety. It remains a prudent choice to look ahead to 2021 and make it better than ever.”