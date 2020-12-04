SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Around the world, and in San Diego, many celebrated an Easter Sunday like no other while isolated at home amid the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. Some U.S. churches proceeded with in-person services despite state or local bans on large gatherings, according to the Associated Press. In San Diego, elected and faith leaders encouraged locals to celebrate and worship from home Sunday.

All around San Diego County our News 8 reporters, anchors, and other staff members celebrated and spread cheer while adhering to guidance from health officials. Here's a look at how some of the News 8 family spent Easter Sunday along with signs of the holiday spotted around San Diego:

No sunrise services in San Diego this Easter, but someone left flowers on the locked gate at Mt. Soledad as a reminder of the Easter holiday:

News 8 viewer Chantal Bean says her neighborhood in Carlsbad usually hosts more than 500 people for an annual egg hunt. While this year's festivities had to be canceled, the Easter Bunny still wanted to make kids smile and surprised them spreading some cheer from the back of a truck! 🐰🌸🥚🐥[Photos and video courtesy of Chantal Bean]

