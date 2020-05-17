Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 78,839 confirmed cases in California and 3,261 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

3,025 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,069 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

1,235,243 tests have been conducted as of May 16, according to the CA.gov.

A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

2020 graduation ceremonies held differently amidst pandemic

From live streamed commencements to a parade of cars commencement, schools are graduates are celebrating differently.

City of San Diego reopens three lakes after COVID-19 related closures

As of Friday, Lake Miramar, Lake Murray and Lower Otay opened during regular business hours for jogging, cycling, fishing, and boating.

For a full list of the new protocols that will need to be followed, click here.

San Diego to open additional COVID-19 test sites next week

In addition to the County's site at SDCCU Stadium, state-run walk-up test sites will open at the Tubman-Chavez Center at 415 Euclid Avenue and at the San Diego County Assessor Office at 200 S. Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon.

The state-run sites open on Tuesday, May 19, and are in addition to state sites already operating in Escondido and Chula Vista. To make an appointment at any of the state-run locations, visit www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.

Additionally, the County’s Live Well on Wheels Mobile Office tomorrow will once again offer COVID-19 testing at Euclid Health Center, located at 292 Euclid Ave. An appointment is required and can be set up by calling 2-1-1. The mobile test site will continue to operate at Euclid Health Center each Saturday for the foreseeable future.

For a full rundown on sites, click here.

Petition launched to reopen boardwalk for popular rollerblader 'Slomo'