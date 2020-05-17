Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego:
- There are 5,662 confirmed cases in San Diego County and 209 reported deaths.
- View San Diego County cases by zip code or city.
- San Diego County is following California's stay at home order.
- Most San Diego schools have moved to distance learning and students can still receive meals while schools are closed.
- Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get updates from San Diego County.
Key facts in California:
- California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.
- There are 78,839 confirmed cases in California and 3,261 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
- 3,025 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,069 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
- 1,235,243 tests have been conducted as of May 16, according to the CA.gov.
- A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.
May 16
2020 graduation ceremonies held differently amidst pandemic
From live streamed commencements to a parade of cars commencement, schools are graduates are celebrating differently. To see how schools celebrated, click here.
City of San Diego reopens three lakes after COVID-19 related closures
As of Friday, Lake Miramar, Lake Murray and Lower Otay opened during regular business hours for jogging, cycling, fishing, and boating.
For a full list of the new protocols that will need to be followed, click here.
San Diego to open additional COVID-19 test sites next week
n addition to the County’s site at SDCCU Stadium, state-run walk-up test sites will open at the Tubman-Chavez Center at 415 Euclid Avenue and at the San Diego County Assessor Office at 200 S. Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon.
The state-run sites open on Tuesday, May 19, and are in addition to state sites already operating in Escondido and Chula Vista. To make an appointment at any of the state-run locations, visit www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.
Additionally, the County’s Live Well on Wheels Mobile Office tomorrow will once again offer COVID-19 testing at Euclid Health Center, located at 292 Euclid Ave. An appointment is required and can be set up by calling 2-1-1. The mobile test site will continue to operate at Euclid Health Center each Saturday for the foreseeable future.
For a full rundown on sites, click here.
Petition launched to reopen boardwalk for popular rollerblader 'Slomo'
With local boardwalks closed due to COVID-19, SanDiegoVille created a petition to ask San Diego County and city officials to reopen the boardwalk for Slomo. For a full interview with Slomo and to see an interview with him, click here.