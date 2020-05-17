x
local

Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego: 

Key facts in California:

  • California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.
  • There are 78,839 confirmed cases in California and 3,261  deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
  • 3,025 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,069 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
  • 1,235,243 tests have been conducted as of May 16, according to the CA.gov.
  • A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

May 16

2020 graduation ceremonies held differently amidst pandemic

From live streamed commencements to a parade of cars commencement, schools are graduates are celebrating differently. To see how schools celebrated, click here.

City of San Diego reopens three lakes after COVID-19 related closures

As of Friday, Lake Miramar, Lake Murray and Lower Otay opened during regular business hours for jogging, cycling, fishing, and boating.

For a full list of the new protocols that will need to be followed, click here

San Diego to open additional COVID-19 test sites next week

n addition to the County’s site at SDCCU Stadium, state-run walk-up test sites will open at the Tubman-Chavez Center at 415 Euclid Avenue and at the San Diego County Assessor Office at 200 S. Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon.

The state-run sites open on Tuesday, May 19, and are in addition to state sites already operating in Escondido and Chula Vista. To make an appointment at any of the state-run locations, visit www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.

Additionally, the County’s Live Well on Wheels Mobile Office tomorrow will once again offer COVID-19 testing at Euclid Health Center, located at 292 Euclid Ave. An appointment is required and can be set up by calling 2-1-1. The mobile test site will continue to operate at Euclid Health Center each Saturday for the foreseeable future.

For a full rundown on sites, click here

Petition launched to reopen boardwalk for popular rollerblader 'Slomo'

With local boardwalks closed due to COVID-19, SanDiegoVille created a petition to ask San Diego County and city officials to reopen the boardwalk for Slomo. For a full interview with Slomo and to see an interview with him, click here.

