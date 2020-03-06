San Diego beaches reopen for passive activities with restrictions

Group sports activities like volleyball are still banned and piers, boardwalks and parking lots remain closed.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — After more than two months of closures, San Diego’s sandy beaches are officially back open as of Tuesday - at least for the most part.

I just like the fact that we have the option just to lay down and like relax, snack, hang out, instead of having to run constantly is nice,” Kahara Mongold said.

She was one of many San Diegans taking advantage of the lifted restrictions San Diego County announced regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

While sitting and sunning are now allowed on the beach, social distancing is still in effect. That means face coverings and six feet of separation unless you’re with members of your own household.

“I think everyone is being cautious taking precautions and that’s the idea,” said one beachgoer.

Group sports activities like volleyball are still banned and piers, boardwalks and parking lots remain closed. As of now, it’s unclear when they will reopen.

Mongold said she understood and didn’t mind the hassle.

“It’s keeping people social distanced and not having big crowds like that," she said.

What's allowed on San Diego beaches as of June 2:

Only passive activities will be allowed on the beach:

People can bring their own chairs and towels

People can sunbathe

People can sit on the beach

What's not allowed on San Diego beaches as of June 2:

No gatherings or sports such as football and volleyball will be permitted

Beach parking lots and piers remain closed

Reopening of boardwalks is up to each coastal city

It’s up to each individual beach jurisdiction to choose how they enforce the new county guidelines.

In Pacific Beach, News 8 cameras captured officers on patrol, stopping to remind people of the rules.

But with everything going on in the world, being able to sit and take in a view of the ocean went a long way for people.