'Corpse Flower' at Poway nursery set to bloom

Usually, the 'Corpse Flower' is only found behind a pay location, but it's free to see at Walter Andersen Nursery.

POWAY, Calif. — Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the "Corpse Flower," is on display at Walter Andersen Nursery in Poway, and people are amazed.

"Wow! Wow! And so it's grown that big," and that seems to be the reaction from just about everyone when they see the Corpse Flower.

David Ross is the answer man, a senior manager at Walter Andersen's in Poway.

"This was grown from a seed in early 2017, we purchased it in 2018, and this will be the first year it blooms," Ross said.

It is a leafy plant for its first 7 or 8 years, and as a baby, it starts 6" - 12" tall. It dies each year, storing energy in the bulb to eventually bloom, which is the question everyone is asking David Ross.

"I was expecting it to open yesterday; now I'm guessing it will be tomorrow or the day after," Ross said.

Ross thinks the cooler and cloudy weather from Hilary slowed the process down.

"Hopefully, it will bloom in the next couple of days with the warmer weather," Ross continued.

Normally this kind of display is only found in pay-to-play locations.

Walter Andersen Nursery in Poway is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and unlike other gardens, you can look at this Corpse Flower for free.

When it does bloom, be prepared for a fragrance you're not used to.

"They call it a corpse flower because it attracts pollinators with the scent of rotten flesh," Ross clarified.

Not the nectar smell we're used to.

"Well, if you're a fly, it is a sweet nectar fragrance. It just depends on what you're trying to attract," Ross said.

When it does bloom, it will only last a couple of days.

"When it opens up, if it's in the evening, we will probably extend our hours on that day so people can see it."

If you can't make it in person, you can follow Walter Andersen Nursey on their Facebook page for a live stream, but I strongly recommend you do.