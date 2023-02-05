Could binge drinking be cured with a pill?

Doctors say no pill is a cure-all for alcohol use disorder, but studies say Naltrexone could help.

SAN DIEGO — If you have ever woken up regretting the last round of drinks from the night before, you're not alone. Hangovers can be treacherous and only worsen as you get older.

But if there was a medicine that would help you stop drinking so much, would you take it?



"Many people think alcohol is not a drug, and it is,” Joey Rubio said.

Rubio is a drug and alcohol counselor at The McAlister Institute, a substance abuse treatment program in Chula Vista.

"At 10 years old, I was skin popping. That's what they called it. I was shooting dope on the rooftops of the projects of Brooklyn. I grew up in Marcy Projects. I spent over 35 years in prison. I had no concept of how to survive out here. I suffer from depression and anxiety and had to address that,” he said.

Rubio says that for many alcoholics, abuse is typically connected to mental health issues. “I had to get on medication and all that to address it, and that's how I got off the drugs. Today the courts mandate you to go through a program. They mandate you to go thru NA or AA. If they had mandated me to get an evaluation from a therapist, I probably would have addressed my problem a long time ago," Rubio said.



Rubio says he was never offered or prescribed any medicine to help curb his drinking. He's sober now, but Rubio says medicines would have helped him had he had access to them when needed.

"It was really ugly. I've been to some ugly places," he said.

Dr. Barbara Mason is the director of The Alcohol Research Center at The Scripps Research Institute. She says 3 FDA-approved medications can treat alcohol use disorder: Disulfiram, Acamprosate, and Naltrexone.

Mason says no current FDA-approved medicines to treat alcohol use disorder offer an ultimate cure.

"It doesn't change the brain. It's only effective while in the system, so pairing with behavioral therapy is important," she said.

Patients who took take these medicines often reported severe nausea, which doctors say can cause some of their patients to stop taking the medication altogether because of the side effects.

A new study published in December 2022 reported that patients who took Naltrexone before they expected to drink eventually saw nausea resolve itself once they adjusted to the drug. Users that stuck with it reported drinking less.

Now, doctors said they may have found a potential new treatment for alcohol abuse in newer medications that removes that side effect barrier in a drug already on the market.

Mason says she's studied Otezla, a drug that is normally used to treat psoriasis, for alcohol use disorder.

"For psoriasis, it takes up to four months to see treatment effect. For alcohol, it was right away. It acts to inhibit a specific type of molecule in the brain," she said.

The results cut a patient's alcohol intake by more than half. Mason also found another unwanted side effect that was adjusted.

“The molecules have been tweaked so that nausea or the element of the molecule that directs the nausea was removed. We didn't have a single person leave the study because of gastrointestinal side effects," Mason said.



Currently, Otezla, also known as Apremilast, is only FDA-approved for treating psoriasis. Getting FDA approval for Otezla to treat alcohol use disorder will take a few more years.

"These samples are just a few months old. They really need to be replicated by large samples all over the country," Mason said.



Dr. Jim Dunford with The McAlister Institute says the current drugs on the market are under-prescribed by doctors, and he's excited that the medicines are now getting a second look.

"I just reviewed 25 charts about an hour before I came (to The McAlister Institute today.) The first three were alcohol use disorder. People come out of jail or prison as a consequence of drinking. I don't know what does if that doesn't define a problem," Dunford said. "In my best view, none of them had ever been offered any of the available treatments to suppress their craving for their binge drinking, and then really the pathologic things that resulted in them being incarcerated. And that's not fair."



However, Dunford warns no pill is a cure-all for alcohol use disorder. He stresses medications must be coupled with a group or individual behavioral therapy.

"There are medicines to get you to reduce the craving, and there are groups that provide the support and the kind of the social ecosystem that you need to learn kind of how to work within. So group sessions, individual sessions, relearning how you think about things, and addressing triggers are all really successful tricks," Dunford said.

Dunford is encouraged by where medicine is heading in the fight against alcohol use disorder. "There are enough (drugs to address alcohol use disorder) out there that we're trying to encourage physicians, primary care physicians, particularly, to try these medicines on their people, but knowing that they're not going to be the only solution," he said.

Rubio says he knows firsthand how drugs and alcohol can ruin a person’s life, and he’s encouraged that doctors are continuing to look for new ways to offer hope. "It sounds like it's very promising, and it will help a lot of people," he said.



For help with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA's national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

You can also reach out directly to The McAlister Institute here in San Diego.