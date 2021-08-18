San Diego County Chair responds after public comment becomes heated during supervisors meeting

A heated county supervisors meeting heats up even more on social media following chair Nathan’s Fletcher's recommendation of a vaccination mandate or testing.

SAN DIEGO — Over 100 people spoke at the San Diego County Supervisors meeting, largely with talk targeting county chair Nathan Fletcher for his vaccination or testing recommendation he announced the day before.

"I'm not going to back down, I fought in two wars for this country, and I'm not going to back down because a bunch of people come to the meeting and are mean to me,” Fletcher said.

Public comment from the meeting ranged from "You guys are dirty, dirty to the core. You should all be under arrest for mass murder,” to "May God have mercy on your souls."



Matt Baker a well-known resident of Ocean Beach shouted "Your children and your children's children will be subjugated.They will be asked how many vaccines have you had you Nazi. Heil Fauci, Heil Fauci.”

Fletcher said it was a very frustrating day and a very difficult meeting.

"I'm not going to give in to this bullying and threatening and intimidation. We have an obligation to go out and speak the truth. We got to call this out for what this is which is disinformation and misinformation,” Fletcher.

Many sounded off with passion at Tuesday night's San Diego County Board of Supervisor's meeting, where one man said he was going to make a citizen’s arrest on county chair Fletcher. The two went back and forth after Fletcher said the man’s conduct was disruptive, he had exceeded the speaker time limit and had been warned three times and could be removed.



Much of the public comment was directed to Fletcher for his county recommendation that all employers require vaccination or testing.



Amy Reichert of ReOpen San Diego said her boss was not going to comply with any vaccine mandate.

"He is not going to do it. Go pound sand Nathan Fletcher,” Reichert said.



Commenter Shawn Fredrickson told the board that the pandemic was over.

“Nathan Fletcher, you need to know that we are coming for you too. They are up here Nathan, are you looking, they are making noise Nathan do you see them?” Fredrickson said.

Following the tense meeting, Fletcher posted a well-shared comment on Instagram regarding research, where it reads in part, "you didn't research anything, and it's highly probable to you don't even know how to do so."

It goes on to say "you didn't f****** research anything. You read or watched a video. Most likely with little to no objectivity."



Over 2,100 comments poured in response from "Nice language. Assuming the fact checkers on Instagram also do their research to? Quit with the ignorance and do better at representing the people of San Diego County,” to "Anyone who does a quick Google search on anything has STILL done more research than you."



Fletcher commented, "Wow, a lot of snowflakes here, hope everyone can endure one post that clearly struck a nerve."

More Instagram users wrote, "Cute tantrum. Flowery language. Clearly deserving of public office. Smh,” and @TessaFabulous said "The research I am seeing is that the people that you are supposed to be representing want you out!"



Fletcher clapped back with "I have dealt with threats for the last year and a half, death threats and people coming to our house and all of that, and at the end of the day, I'm not going to back down from what I know is the right thing to do, which is trust our doctors."

Brittney Mayer commented in the meeting, “Nathan Fletcher, you are on notice, we constitutionally, remove all the petty tyrants beginning now.”