County opens COVID relief grant program for low-income San Diegans

San Diego County approved a program that offers a one-time payment of $4,000 to those who are still struggling financially from the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of San Diego's low-income families, seniors, and adults who are still struggling economically from COVID can apply Monday for the county's $4,000 grant.

The Recovery Action Fund for Tomorrow (RAFT), are one-time payments to help those in financial trouble get back on their feet.

Eligible San Diegans and families must earn less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Eligible adults must earn less than $29,160 per year and $60,000 for a family of four.

The application period begins Monday and is open through midnight, Sunday, May 21st. Officials say the Jewish Family Service will randomly select 2,250 applicants to receive the grant.

County Board chairwoman Nora Vargas, County Health and Human Services Agency officials, and leaders from the Jewish Family Service of San Diego announced the program on May 5.

"We know that struggle continues for many. We want this money to help people overcome those hardships." Vargas said Friday.

Applicants will need to submit documents to show they are eligible, including their identification and proof of household income levels.

Documents can include driver's licenses, passports, green cards or state IDs, 2020 or 2021 tax returns, social security documents, or enrollment paperwork for assistance programs like CalFresh or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

If you are eligible, you can apply here.