San Diego County launches survey asking community input on gun violence

The county hopes the responses will help better understand gun violence and also find solutions to reduce it.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is hoping to reduce gun violence and is asking for your help. The county just opened a new survey asking people how gun violence impacts their neighborhoods.

"It's an ongoing thing the gun violence situation in this nation," said Lucky Morales, a community activist.

Morales is a community activist and works to prevent gang violence in San Diego.

"It seems now the way of the gun is the way for many walks of life," he said.

The county is working to shed light on the violence and prevent more lives lost.

"Until you know the problem it's hard to find a solution," said Carol Landale, the vice president of San Diegans For Gun Violence Prevention.

Gun violence includes suicide, domestic violence, accidental shootings and violence related to gangs.

"I'm not aware that the county has conducted a survey quite like this before," said Julie Jeakle, the group program manager for the San Diego County Public Safety Group Executive Office.

The county hopes the responses it gets will help better understand these situations and also find solutions.

"Poverty is a problem. Communities that are striving to just seek out an existence and the young people in those communities tend to fall into a gang element. providing resources to those communities is important," Landale said.

The survey is anonymous and open to anyone who lives or works in San Diego County. The survey is open through Feb. 15.

You can find the survey here.

