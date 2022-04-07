San Diego County offices to close for Independence Day

All County offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday, July 5.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — All public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day.

Most County and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will be closed Monday and will resume normal hours Tuesday. See which sites will be open on the separate vaccinations schedule and testing schedule. Monoclonal Antibody Regional Centers and Test-to-Treat locations also will be closed July 4.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response, and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, except for the following locations:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

Valley Center Recreation Center

Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers

Camping reservations can always be made online at the County’s Online Camping Reservations web page, but the Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

