County offices to close on Veterans Day

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In observance of Veterans Day, County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed.

All County parks and campgrounds will be open during normal business hours with the following exceptions:

The 4S Ranch Sports Park office will be closed, but the park will be open for regularly scheduled practices and games.

The Lakeside Community Center and its Teen Center/REC Club will be closed.

The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed.

The Spring Valley Community Center, the Spring Valley Gym, and its Teen Center/REC Club will be closed.

