SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. —

San Diego County officials started offering free, pre-approved floor plans for granny flats on Wednesday. The county says this move is a push for more affordable housing. The county is particularly hoping to help senior citizens, local veterans and those experiencing homelessness.

According to the Dianne Jacob from the SD County Board of Supervisors, this incentive program is predicted to save people roughly $15,000 on their house.

“At a time when so many people are looking for quality, affordable housing, we’re removing some of the red tape that can get in the way,” said Jacob in a press release. “We’ve cut $30,000 off the price of each house.”

The floor plans look like this. One plan is 600-square feet, while the other is 1,200.

The county believes that there are over 170,000 homes on existing properties in the unincorporated parts of town. Jacob sees these properties as an opportunity to build additional homes on free space.

“That would go a long way toward addressing the need for affordable housing,” Jacob said.

“Accessory dwelling units are an excellent housing solution for older adults,” said Kim Gallo, director of county Aging & independence Services. “They help create an intergenerational home, a place for a caregiver to live onsite, or a means of rental income to an older adult who owns their home. This program makes it easier for older adults in our region to age in their community.”