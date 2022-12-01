County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Lorena Gonzalez escape house fire in Chollas Creek

It happened around 4 a.m., in the Chollas Creek area. The couple said they were woken up by their smoke detector and saw flames to the front of the house. They were able to evacuate out of another door safely.

“Our family is safe and for us, that is all that matters. We are grateful for the quick response of the San Diego Fire and Police Department. Around 4:00 am, we were woken up by our smoke alarms. The front of our house was engulfed in flames, but we were able to safely evacuate out another door. San Diego Police Officers were immediately on the scene and the San Diego Fire Department was able to put out the fire and save our home. We are grateful for their efforts.”