San Diego County supervisors to vote on plan to end discrimination against women

The ordinance locally implements a recent U.N. Convention, but the California Family Council is against the proposal.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County supervisors will vote on Tuesday to create a plan to end discrimination against all women, including transgender women and non-binary people.

But people still have questions surrounding what the plan means. Supervisor Norah Vargas said the plan includes a wide range of resources for women.

“Everything from housing to domestic violence shelters," said Vargas.

Vargas said tomorrow county supervisors are voting on an ordinance to make sure the county is spending money in a way that makes sure women and girls are taken care of.

“Where are we going to put our resources and our money to make sure we are investing in our communities, particularly women and girls,” said Vargas.

The ordinance locally implements the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. People began hearing about the U.N. convention earlier this year when the first transgender athlete won an NCAA title in women’s swimming.

The California Family Council is against San Diego County's proposal.

According to the group’s website, they claim the most important part of the ordinance redefines women and girls to include males and will mandate that males who self-identify as women must be allowed full access to girls and women's sports, girl's locker rooms, women's prisons, domestic violence shelters.

Vargas said the ordinance only covers county departments, programs, and policies. They want women and men to be paid the same and they want more resources to go to Black women who have higher mortality rates. She said they want everyone to find safety in a domestic violence shelter if they need it.

“As someone who has fought for decades to create equity in our community, it is extremely important to be inclusive and that means we have to include anyone who identifies as a woman or a girl,” said Vargas.

