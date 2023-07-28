County to close several parks in August due to expected high temperatures

With the heat continuing through August, San Diego County will close five parks as a precaution.

SAN DIEGO — Planning for expected high temperatures, San Diego County will close five parks in August, it was announced Friday.

El Capitan Preserve in Lakeside, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center and Mt. Gower County Preserve in Ramona will be closed Aug. 1 through 31. In addition, Agua Caliente and Vallecito County Parks near Anza Borrego are closed all summer; they reopen Labor Day weekend.

According to the county, the closures also provide Department of Parks and Recreation staff an opportunity to conduct maintenance including trail restoration. This work is done in the early morning or evening while it is cooler.

The county has more than 100 other parks and preserves. In case of extreme weather, there are also virtual hikes to explore, at www.countynewscenter.com/tag/virtual-hike/.

Additionally, for those who want to head out on trails regardless of the heat, the county offered some safety tips:

-- Let someone know where you will be and when you plan to return;

-- Hike with others, never alone;

-- Leave your dog at home for difficult hikes. Even "easy" hikes may be too much for your dog when the air or ground are too hot;

-- Take plenty of water to stay hydrated. Rangers recommend one liter (about a quart) for every 2 to 3 miles;

-- Wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses;

-- Take breaks in shade, if possible;

-- Take a fully charged mobile phone, map and/or GPS;

-- Wear lightweight, light-colored, ventilated clothing;

-- Bring along a warm jacket if you plan to stay out after dusk;

-- Wear sturdy shoes with traction for slippery rocks;

-- Follow all posted safety rules;

-- Bring ample food, sunscreen to reapply, a flashlight, first aid kit, multi-purpose tool and a whistle; and