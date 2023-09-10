County to vote on allocating $3 million to migrant support services

Critics of this proposed move say that the federal government should be providing these support services, and that the county should focus on other issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County leaders will decide on Tuesday morning whether to allocate $3 million to local non-profits that provide support services for migrants.

This comes as an unprecedented number of migrants seeking asylum are continuing to cross into the United States, including here in San Diego.

If passed, this allocation of $3 million would be a short-term solution, funding migrant support services for up to three months while county leaders search for a long-term federal funding source.

"There are about 700 people a day being dropped off," said County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.

Many of those migrants seeking asylum in the United States have no home to return to.

"So many of them are fleeing persecution or death squads in their home countries," Lawson-Remer added.

This move, up for a vote at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, would earmark three million dollars to local non-profits that help these migrants transition to the U.S., helping to provide everything from essential food, water and hygiene products to critical translation and transportation services.

"This funding would allow us to help them transition, help them find a permanent solution, a permanent home," Lawson-Remer told CBS 8.

"This is not the problem of the people who live and pay taxes in San Diego," countered El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, an outspoken critic of this proposed move. "This is the federal government."

"They're taking local money which should be spent on mental health issues, homeless issues, housing issues, all kinds of problems the county is supposed to deal with," he added, "and they're taking it and spending it on a federal problem."

Lawson-Remer pointed out that money used would be federal funds.

"These are federal dollars. that we received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act that we still have and have not yet spent, so this is federal money we would be spending on this issue, not local money," Lawson-Remer said.

Wells questioned the use of American Rescue Plan funds, which he said are strictly earmarked for pandemic-related issues.

"i don't know how they're legally getting around spending Covid money on migrants that are coming across, so I think that is an issue as well," Wells said.

As for the issue of migrant support services being a federal responsibility, Lawson-Remer responded, "We really have an extraordinary failure of leadership in Washington, particularly in the House."

She added that it is crucial to take action at the county level to address this humanitarian crisis.

"It would be an abdication of our leadership as local elected officials to be waiting around for Washington to act," she told CBS 8. "I am not waiting for Washington. I say we do the right thing here because it is the right thing to do."

Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting gets underway at 9 a.m. For more information, click here.