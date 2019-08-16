SAN DIEGO — Two residents were injured late Thursday afternoon when an intense fire leveled their home and spread into adjacent vegetation in Campo.

The blaze off the 33000 block of state Route 94 in the unincorporated community in the rural southeastern reaches of San Diego County was reported shortly before 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

The flames gutted Ken and Diane Alkire's home and destroyed their family's car.

"It just went like that, like someone was pouring gas on the fire. There was nothing we could do," said Ken.

The Alkires had lived in their home for 26 years. They managed to escape with their two service dogs and received minor burns.

Ken received burns to his arms and feet. He plans to go to the hospital on Friday.

The total area of the burning vegetation was less than an acre, said Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez.

The fire is believed to have started outside the home near an electric box, but the cause and the extent of damamge remain under investigation.