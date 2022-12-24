Chula Vista couple spreads joy by opening their home to the community for Christmas

A family in Chula Vista is spreading holiday cheer by opening their home to the community for Christmas.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A family in Chula Vista is spreading holiday cheer by opening their doors to the community for Christmas.

The couple is known for going all out with their decorations, decking out their home from top to bottom.

This year, they are also taking donations to help our homeless population, giving a whole new meaning to the 'season of giving.'

What started as a family tradition transformed into something neither Jose nor his wife Jackie ever expected.

"We just want to share everything with everybody; we just thought it was a beautiful thing, so why not share it with everybody," said Jackie Carranza, the homeowner.

For the past two years, the couple has not only decorated their Chula Vista home in the 700 block of Nolan Avenue from the inside and out but also opened their doors to the entire community.

"It was COVID-19 season, and everybody was sad; you couldn’t get close to each other. Everybody thought it was silly for us to do it, but we just went with it, and everybody loved it," added Jackie.

Their home is open to the public every night, drawing in neighbors, strangers, and tourists.

"It's amazing. I've never been to any place like it. It's amazing what they’ve done to their home, and it's very nice that they’ve welcomed us inside," said Cha Esguerra, who visited the home with her entire family.

"It's so festive here; it helps us get into the Christmas spirit," said neighbor Chris Bauer.

"It's cool in such a time when people are so distant and separate from each other, so it's nice to see that change," said Aaron Erickson.

The Carranza’s also use the opportunity to collect donations from those who visit to give to the homeless, a cause that’s dear to Jackie’s heart.

"I was homeless once, so I know how it feels. I think it's my turn to give back," said Jackie.

"Amazingly, they’re doing all this; it's something that we all need to pitch in and do something to help out with," said Bauer.

"In addition to opening their homes they're using it for a good cause; it's great," added Esguerra.

"The community coming together is amazing, too," said Amanda Erickson, a neighbor.

The couple collects anything from canned foods, clothes, blankets, and other donations and then helps pass them out to those in need.

"We do it for the families and everything, we do it for all the neighborhood, and we’re delighted doing it," said Jose Carranza.

They even offer their guests food, drinks, and, best of all – company.

"Everybody is friendly, everybody like I said, they’re really happy by the time they leave the house, and that’s all we want – to make everybody happy," added Carranza.

"If you’re alone, bored at home, come on down," said Jackie.

The couple will keep their doors open every night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 6 and encourage anyone in the community to stop by.