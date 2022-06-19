San Diego couple renews wedding vows on same weekend as Juneteenth

They shared the keys to their successful marriage with CBS 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — After 50 years of marriage, a San Diego couple decided to renew their vows on Friday. With their anniversary falling on the same weekend as the celebration of Juneteenth, it made the occasion all the more special.

They shared the keys to their successful marriage with CBS 8.

“I love him more each day,” said Brenda Kaye Sloan. “As we get older, it gets better and better. It’s not, you know, an overnight thing. This is a continuous thing.”

“I don’t know how she put up with me,” said 77-year old James Dwight Sloan as Brenda laughed by his side.

Over the years, they’ve loved each other through thick and thin. Brenda remembers their wedding day on June 17, 1972, and how James was on cloud nine.

“He was happy. He was smiling, you know, grinning more than he ever had like he had hit the jackpot,” said Brenda. “I tell him, ‘Oh, you think you got it, huh.’”

They bought a house that same year in Skyline Hills in southeast San Diego and have lived in that same house ever since. Three children and one grandson later, James has this advice for a successful marriage.

“When you’re married, you got to listen to your wife. You don’t listen to your friends or your brothers, sisters, whoever,” said James. “When you’re married, you got to listen to your wife and you can’t have your way all the time because it’s two who become one and that’s what we’ve done.”

Brenda and James renewed their vows Friday at the Marriot in Mission Valley with family and friends coming together from all over the country to celebrate.

“It makes us even closer,” said Brenda.

“We bonded,” said James. “That was the final bond, the final commitment that we made to one another. She always dreamt of having a large wedding. To see all of our family come together, some for the first time, on her side and my side, and then to see all our friends, everyone had a joyous time.”

Coming together for this special occasion was made even more special being the same weekend as the celebration and recognition of Juneteenth.

With how Black families were historically treated on plantations during the days of slavery, Brenda sees her unity with James as something special and precious.

“Sometimes when they worked on the plantation, the husband was taken away. They’d be with the wife maybe a day or so and that’s it. They’d come and take them. They’d separate them,” said Brenda. “But today with us now, we’re in unity and we’re stuck. We’re stuck. So therefore, like I said, it’s for life.”

She says their marriage has aged like fine wine, only getting better with time.

“It takes a lot of patience, a lot of love, and a lot of prayer,” said Brenda. “But our relationship as the years have gone by is stronger. It’s gotten stronger and it’s gotten better and easier.”