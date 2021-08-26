Court records offer clues in search for Maya Millete

Volunteer search effort continues this weekend for missing Chula Vista mother of three.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The search continues for missing mother, Maya Millete.

It's been more than seven and a half months since Maya went missing from her home on Paseo Los Gatos, which she shared with her husband and three children.

Video posted on Facebook showed four-wheel-drive vehicles searching last weekend in the desert.

“It was more like a search and a scout of the area, and we do plan to go back again in the next few weeks or so,” said Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s sister.

Maricris and her husband, Richard Drouaillet, continue to organize volunteer search teams, as they wait for updates in the case every two weeks from the Chula Vista Police Department.

The last three CVPD updates were boilerplate copies with just the numbers updated tallying search warrants, tips and interviews.

“They're doing their best. That's all we could hope for,” said the Maricris. “They do a lot of meetings together with the DA's office and also the FBI. They do a lot of behind-the-scenes investigation.”

Meanwhile, Maricris's parents, Pablito and Noemi Tabalanza, continue their battle in Chula Vista family court seeking court-ordered visitation with Maya's children.

There still is no indication from the online case docket that Maya’s husband, Larry Millete, has been served paperwork in the case.

One recent filing in the case may offer clues, however, as to possible search locations for the missing mom.

The filing lists nine photographs filed with the court taken during trips the family took in 2020, including the location of those trips.

Two of the trips were to Glamis, an area which already has been searched multiple times.

Another family trip to Lake Havasu is listed, taken over the 4th of July weekend in 2020.

“We stayed at Crazy Horse camping area right there by the London Bridge area. It's a camping area,” said Maricris.

There were two trips to Lake Elsinore in May and October of 2020, where the family stayed at camps by the shore.

“It’s kind of hard to hide anything there I would think,” said Richard Drouaillet. “There's always people there fishing and hiking constantly around the year. So, I really don't think somebody would want to hide evidence in that place.”

Also on the list, a day trip to Nuevo, California, where Larry went shooting with family members on private property, according to Maricris and Richard.

Additionally, there was a trip to Parker Dam on the Colorado river in June of 2020.

Larry Millete has been named a person of interest in the ongoing criminal investigation. He has denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance.