COVID-19 vaccine now offered at San Diego Unified schools via mobile vaccine unit

Last week, kids 5-years-old and older became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More than a week after kids ages 5-years-old and older became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, San Diego Unified is now providing those vaccines through a mobile unit at sites throughout the district.



The district teamed up with UC San Diego Health and their mobile vaccine unit.

Between now and Christmas break, it will be making stops at schools all over the county.

Instead of going to school on Friday, San Diego Met High School senior Vanessa Castro visited the unit, which was stationed outside San Diego Unified headquarters.

"It was very easy, very simple," said Castro.

Unlike some of her classmates, Castro is already vaccinated.



Her mom is as well. They came to get their booster shots.

"Being young, I think we have a lot of responsibility to ensure this pandemic doesn't continue to spread," said Castro.



"As a parent, I was a little hesitant about the kids having to get vaccinated but when you read about the information on the vaccine…It's safe," said Sylvia.

Throughout the day, other parents and their kids lined up to do the same.

The mobile vaccine unit will provide vaccines to students and their families, as well as staff and community members at various campuses throughout the district, specifically in areas where vaccine rates are low.

Also, you don't need an appointment. For students, a guardian or parent must be present, unless the mobile unit is at your school, in which case, you'll need a signed release.

This new mobile access comes ahead of a vaccine mandate for San Diego Unified.

To attend school in-person, students 16-years-old and older must have their second dose by December 20, 2021.

If not, they'll have to enroll in the district's online program.

"The vaccine requirement will only apply to students once they're in an age group that we have full FDA approval of the vaccines and so right now that is only 16 and older," said SDUSD Board President, Richard Barrera.

Still, district leaders are encouraging all students to get the vaccine.

Last week, the CDC authorized the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-years-old and older.

That authorization, along with a vaccine mandate for students has sparked outrage from parents, many of whom believe it should be a choice.

UCSD pediatrician Dr. Howard Taras argues the benefits outweigh the risks.

“We know the virus itself can land you in the hospital, it can kill you," said Dr. Taras. "When you compare that to the very unlikelihood that this vaccine is gonna have a much worse side effect than any other vaccine in the long term, I think the plan to vaccinate is the obvious wiser choice,”

