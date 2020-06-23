California governor threatens rollback of allowances as state releases new mask PSA

Schwarzenegger and three other former California governors, including both Democrats and Republicans, put politics aside to push Governor Gavin Newsom's mask mandate

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — All around San Diego signs remind people about wearing facial coverings and wearing a mask is now a state requirement.

But enough people aren't listening that the Governor of California is using his predecessors to stress the message in a new public service announcement.

“This is not about being weak,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger and three other former California governors, including both Democrats and Republicans, put politics aside to push Governor Gavin Newsom's mask mandate in the PSA.

“Don’t let COVID win. Wear a mask,” Newsom said in the announcement.

“Just do it,” Schwarzenegger said.

But how will the state require people to do it?

“What is the enforcement mechanism?" said Newsom. "Foundationally, we look to local government to drive enforcement.”

But San Diego law enforcement won't stop you on the street if you don't wear a mask.

"We will still be educating to seek voluntary compliance," said a San Diego Police Department spokesperson.

San Diego County officials meanwhile are drilling the reminders:

“Good hand hygiene and sanitation,” said Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten.

What some have seen as mixed messaging as businesses continue to reopen comes as young adults under the age of 40 continue to make up the largest number of COVID cases.

Why?

"From an epidemiological perspective, individuals who are younger tend to have less severe illness, younger people are more active,” said Dr. Eric McDonald of San Diego County’s Epidemiology and Immunization services.

The county's epidemiologist doesn't yet have a definitive reason or activity, to blame the trend on.

“We have seen no outbreaks related to the protest activity,” he said.

Some experts predict the second wave of the pandemic may be worse. But they emphasize, San Diego hasn't gotten through the first.

“I think this is more like a forest fire," Dr. Michael Osterholm-Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy of the University of Minnesota said on "Meet The Press." "I don't think this is going to slow down. Wherever there is wood to burn, this fire's going to burn."

It is one "forest fire of cases" that may burn businesses again if Governor Newsom decides to roll back allowances and implement more restrictions.

He said he's not afraid to do so if people refuse to follow orders.

“California has the ability to go after people who are simply thumbing their nose and abusing the privilege of this moment,” he said.

Newsom even asked patrons to police one another. He said when people go to a business and it's clear someone's not practicing what the state is preaching: "report them."