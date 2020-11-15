Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Nov 15 - Nov 17, 2020

COVID-19 news in San Diego for Nov 15 - Nov 17, 2020

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Editor Note: This page shows updates for Nov 15 - Nov 17, 2020, only.

Nov. 17

SDG&E scams during the pandemic

San Diego Gas & Electric urged the public today to beware of scams that exploit people's reliance on essential services to cheat them out of money, a type of crime that has become more common amid the COVID- 19 pandemic.



This year alone, SDG&E customers have reported more than 25,000 such crimes, a figure that averages out into nearly 80 per day, the utility reported as part of Utility Scam Awareness Week, a nationwide campaign to spread the word about utility impostors.

Where are people contracting COVID-19 in San Diego County?

In the last two weeks, 9.9% of cases had potential exposure settings in bars/restaurants, 8.2% in retail stores, 3.4% in places of worship and 0.7% in gyms.



Workplaces and household exposures represent the largest sources of potential exposure at 34.6% and 34.3% respectively. However, the county notes workplaces may include some of the aforementioned businesses and household exposures may not be independently verified.

SD County supervisors approve additional $2 million for COVID-19 income relief

San Diego County Supervisors voted 3-1 today to allocate an additional $2 million for an income replacement program for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



Supervisor Jim Desmond voted no, while Kristin Gaspar abstained although she attended the meeting held telephonically.



On Aug. 25, the board approved a $6.5 billion operating budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that included $2 million for those who tested positive for the coronavirus, allowing them to stay home. Each recipient would receive a one-time amount of $1,000, according to a county staff report.



The amount approved Tuesday adds another $2 million to the program.



The board voted after an update on county efforts in response to the pandemic. Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, told the board that with over nearly 1,100 cases reported on Sunday alone, the county had "passed a sobering threshold."

San Diego County reports 718 new COVID-19 Cases, seven deaths

San Diego County health officials reported 718 newly diagnosed COVID-19 infections and seven additional fatalities today, raising the county's cumulative case total to 66,319 and the death toll to 933.



It was the seventh consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases have been reported by the county. The last four days have marked the highest daily case counts since the pandemic began. Additionally, California is looking to San Diego County for guidance on a possible statewide curfew for some businesses.

New COVID-19 vaccine trial underway in Chula Vista

Many Chula Vista residents are taking part in a new AstraZeneca vaccine trial for COVID-19.

San Diego woman warns others after losing husband to COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic News 8 has kept its viewers updated each and every day on the latest coronavirus numbers. What we began to realize, is that we needed to show that each case number is a person. That person is a loved one, a family member and a friend to countless others. That's how we found Irma Dojaquez.

Nov. 16

Inside the environmental impact of littering PPE

Have you seen any littered face masks on the ground? It turns out the waste of littered masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves are hurting the environment.

San Diego County businesses receive cease and desist letters

Businesses accused of not following purple tier coronavirus restrictions could face a $1,000. As of Monday, a few restaurants, a place of worship, and several gyms have received these cease and desist letters from San Diego County.

Governor Newsom imposes new restrictions to curb COVID-19 in California

'Save San Diego' rally to be held Monday outside county administration building

San Diego businesses are pushing back against the state's purple tier restrictions. A rally is scheduled for Monday afternoon at waterfront park, outside the county administration building. Some local leaders say San Diego can't survive another shutdown and that the mental and economic toll is just too great.

Nov. 15

San Diego County reports record spike in daily COVID-19 cases with 1,087 cases

San Diego County health officials have reported a huge jump in COVID-19 cases -- a record 1,087 -- and no additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 64,768 cases and the death toll remaining at 926.



Sunday was the fifth-consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county.



On Saturday, the county set a record of 736 new cases. On Wednesday, a record 661 cases were reported in the county -- surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. Another 620 cases were reported Thursday.



"We have not seen cases this high in months, and it's a clear indication that COVID-19 is widespread," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer.

San Diego sets new record for daily COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday

San Diego County set a record this week with over 1200 new COVID-19 cases in just two days and set a new record-breaking number of cases as we enter the first day of the purple tier on Saturday.

San Diego County recorded 736 new Coronavirus cases Saturday, the fourth day in a row topping 600 or more new cases in the county. Health officials hope moving to the purple tier will help bring that number down.

Nov. 14

South Bay communities receive free COVID-19 kits from the Latino Health Coalition

Many San Diego Latino Health Coalition volunteers handed out COVID-19 kits to the county’s Latino communities on Saturday.

The kits consisted of face masks, wipes, sanitizer, a thermometer and information material came from grant money to the San Diego Latino Health Coalition.

San Diego resident, Alexis Alvarez said, “When you go to Target or Costco it is hard to find these items.”

San Diego County purple tier restrictions in effect midnight Saturday

Many nonessential businesses will be required to move to outdoor-only operations due to the county's regression to the most restrictive "purple tier." These include restaurants, family entertainment centers, wineries, places of worship, movie theaters, museums, gyms, zoos, aquariums and cardrooms.



The restrictions include closing amusement parks. Bars, breweries and distilleries will be able to remain open as long as they are able to operate outside and with food on the same ticket as alcohol.



Retail businesses and shopping centers will be able to remain open with 25% of the building's capacity. No food courts will be permitted.

Nov. 13

SD County reports 611 COVID-19 cases as businesses prepare for purple tier

San Diego County health officials reported an additional 611 COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Friday as nonessential businesses prepare for another closure at midnight as the county prepares to enter the purple tier of the state's four-tiered coronavirus reopening plan.



The data increases the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 62,945, with the death toll rising to 921. This is the third consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county.



On Wednesday, a record 661 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county - - surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. Another 620 cases were reported Thursday.

