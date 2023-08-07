Hundreds of volunteers from Cox Communications clear out more than 700 pounds of trash during beach clean up

Nearly 400 volunteers cleaned up 715 pounds of trash and recyclables at Bonita Cove in Mission Bay Park, surpassing their record last year.

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of volunteers from Cox Auto, Cox Communications and Cox Enterprises joined together to clean up San Diego beaches Friday, August 4.

Nearly 400 volunteers cleaned up 715 pounds of trash and recyclables at Bonita Cove in Mission Bay Park, surpassing their record last year. Padres Alumni Andy Ashby and District 2 Councilmember Jennifer Campbell joined the volunteers during their morning kickoff.

Along with the clean up, I Love a Clean San Diego received a Cox Charities grant of $25,000. That grant will continue to support additional cleanups, classroom educational programs and conservation efforts within San Diego.

And there’s another opportunity to help keep a Clean San Diego. This September, CBS 8 is partnering with “I Love a Clean San Diego” for the largest, international cleanup day. The 39th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day is Saturday, September 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. If you’d like to participate, click here to register.

The countywide Coastal Cleanup Day will have around 100 + locations for volunteers both inland and coastal. Each location is hosted by a site captain and they will be in charge of managing the volunteers on site, properly disposing of the trash and reporting back totals.