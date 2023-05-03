Catastrophic crash shuts down Chollas View road; at least 1 person killed

A deadly crash that firefighters had to use the 'Jaws of Life' to snap the roof of a car off left a Chollas View roadway shut down.

SAN DIEGO — A deadly crash that firefighters had to use the 'Jaws of Life' to snap the roof of a car off left a Chollas View roadway shut down Sunday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the 4500 block of Market Street in the Chollas View area around 1:00 p.m. following reports of a crash.

First responders arrived on the scene and discovered two vehicles, with several parts of each car involved, strewn across the roadway, with at least three people trapped in their vehicles.

Video from 619 News Media showed a newer model Lexus SUV with heavy damage to the front portion of the driver's side and an older model sedan torn to pieces.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department used heavy machinery to extricate several victims from the sedan.

In another video clip, firefighters performed CPR on at least one person while they rushed the unidentified victim into an ambulance.

San Diego police told CBS 8 that one person was killed due to the crash.

Three other people were transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition, SDFD resources said.

Authorities shut down Market Street between 45th and 47th Street while San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division investigated the crash.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes.