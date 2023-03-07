DUI arrests, fatal crashes keep law enforcement busy 4th of July weekend

One CHP officer giving a field sobriety test had his cruiser hit by another suspected drunk driver.

SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement agencies across our county have had a busy and challenging 4th of July weekend, dealing with numerous DUI-related incidents and fatal crashes. The weekend has served as a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired driving and the need for responsible decision-making on the roads.

One particularly alarming incident occurred on around 2 a.m. Sunday on I-8 near Waring Road. While a CHP officer was conducting a field sobriety test, his cruiser was hit by another suspected drunk driver.

Miraculously, no one was seriously injured in the crash, but it serves as a clear example of the potential consequences of driving under the influence.

In Vista on Saturday night, a tragic crash took place on State Route 78 near Melrose. A Toyota Corolla collided with the back of a Kia Spectra, causing the Spectra to flip over, resulting in the driver's death. The Corolla's driver, a 22-year-old from Vista, now faces several charges. Authorities believe he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement officers have been actively working to address the issue of impaired driving.

CHP Officer Hunter Gerber says his agency is in a “Maximum Enforcement Period”, meaning all available officers are working. He says they’ve already made at least 18 DUI-related arrests in the North County. San Diego police also held a DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach on Saturday night, leading to the arrest of ten individuals on suspicion of drunk driving and one person on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Gerber expressed concern over the early holiday numbers, emphasizing that the problem often arises from individuals not planning ahead for a safe ride home after consuming alcohol. Despite the availability of various safe transportation options, people still make poor choices that put themselves and others at risk.

"We like to encourage people to utilize ride shares, friends, family, designate a sober driver," Gerber stated, emphasizing the importance of responsible decision-making and planning ahead to prevent instances of impaired driving.

In addition to DUI-related incidents, law enforcement officers have also been on the lookout for distracted drivers. Instances of distracted driving, such as using mobile phones while behind the wheel, can be extremely dangerous as well. “An average person’s reaction time is about a second and a half,” Officer Gerber said. “If you’re travelling 55 miles per hour, you’re going about half the length of a football field blindfolded.”

Even with extra officers on the road, Officer Gerber says it’s crucial for all drivers to do their part as well. "Don't drink and drive, don't be on your phone, and slow down."