SAN DIEGO — If you want to start your New Year’s Eve celebration off with big flavor and fun New 8’s friend Chef Bernard can help.

RELATED: New Year's Eve celebration tips from Chef Bernard

RELATED: 'Plan before you drink' | Free rides on New Year's Eve in San Diego County

Chef Bernard, the Executive Chef at The Marine Room since 1994, stopped by Morning Extra with some appetizing hors d’oeuvres to add to your holiday menu.