Creek to Bay Clean-Up 20th anniversary

Around 5,000 volunteers cleaned trash and garbage in sites all over the county

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Today is the 20th anniversary of the Creek to Bay Clean-Up. The non-profit, I Love a Clean San Diego mobilizing 5,000 volunteers in 75 sites from the border to Oceanside.

While you would think bulk of the clean ups would take place near the beach- The event kicked off this morning in Gompers Park in East San Diego.

"We see litter on the beach, we immediately think action. But unfortunately, all that litter on the beach typically comes from the inland areas," says Steve Morris of I Love a Clean San Diego, "It flows down from the creeks, into the storm drains, out to the rivers."

Armed with a bucket and a grabber, the hundred or so volunteers set out picking up whatever they could find. Old tires, a jumble of wires and a pair of lovely thigh-high boots were among the heap of single use plastics and cigarette butts.

San Diego has a delicate ecosystem, our watersheds run from the mountains to the ocean carrying whatever goes in them out to sea. Our cities storm drains a direct link to those waterways.

"If it's untreated," says Morris. "It goes right into the creeks, right into the bays and right into the ocean."

I Love a Clean San Diego is hoping to remove more than 100,000 pounds of trash from San Diego County. In a way it’s a bit sad that clearing that much garbage won’t scratch the surface of what needs to be done. But it’s encouraging to see so many who care about issue. Remember, reduce, reuse, recycle and that everyday can be earth day.

To find a local clean up near you or to view the numbers from this years event, click here.