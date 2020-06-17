Crews battle 2-alarm warehouse fire in Barrio Logan

When crews arrived on scene, massive flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

SAN DIEGO — Crews extinguished a two-alarm fire that tore through an abandoned warehouse Wednesday morning in Barrio Logan.



The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. at 3554 Dalbergia Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

According to authorities, this is at least the third time a fire has happened at this location.

“Every time we respond to this abandoned spot, more crews are being put at risk and a lot of resources are being used and that much more risk to our people,” San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.



Back in December, crews responded to a call of an abandoned warehouse on fire.