Crews battle 2-alarm warehouse fire in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO — Crews extinguished a two-alarm fire that tore through an abandoned warehouse Wednesday morning in Barrio Logan.
The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. at 3554 Dalbergia Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
When crews arrived on scene, massive flames could be seen shooting through the roof.
According to authorities, this is at least the third time a fire has happened at this location.
“Every time we respond to this abandoned spot, more crews are being put at risk and a lot of resources are being used and that much more risk to our people,” San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
Back in December, crews responded to a call of an abandoned warehouse on fire.
Authorities advised the public to avoid the area while crews continued to douse the flames. There were no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.