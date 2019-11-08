OTAY MESA, San Diego — San Diego fire crews were able to quickly knock down a junkyard fire in Otay Mesa on Saturday afternoon. A call reporting a car on fire in the 8300 block of St. Andrews Avenue came in around 3:35 p.m.

A total of six cars were burned. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The site of Saturday's fire was not far from an area where several recent brush fires broke out. A small fire on Thursday was quickly knocked down off Airway Road and Britannia Boulevard.

The previous Thursday, Aug. 1, the Caliente Fire broke out, also near Airway Road, burning nearly 450 acres before reaching 100% containment a few days later.

KFMB

