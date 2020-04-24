Crews battling house fire in Scripps Ranch

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Crews are battling a fire at a two-story home in Scripps Ranch, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The call of the fire in the 10800 block of Charbono Point across from Charbono Street came in around 4:24 p.m. Crews could a fully engulfed garage and the fire appeared to have spread to the home.

No injuries have been reported. SDFD reported that firefighters are making good progress on the first as of 5:16 p.m.