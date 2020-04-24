SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire extensively damaged a home in Scripps Ranch late Thursday afternoon.
There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze, which was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Charbono Point, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Emergency crews arrived in the neighborhood just south of Spring Canyon Road and west of Pomerado Road to find a garage attached to a two-story house engulfed in flames.
Firefighters had the blaze largely extinguished within about 45 minutes. There were no reports of injuries.
Crews knock down house fire in Scripps Ranch
There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze, which was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire extensively damaged a home in Scripps Ranch late Thursday afternoon.