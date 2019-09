SAN MARCOS, Calif. — One person was displaced after a fire tore through a home in San Marcos Sunday afternoon.



Flames ignited around 4:00 p.m. at a mobile home park on El Norte Parkway. When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, but firefighters had the flames out in about 15 minutes.

One person was inside at the time of the fire, but got out safely. Fire crews said the mobile home is a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.