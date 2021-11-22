Watch live: Water main breaks send water gushing through downtown San Diego

The flooding erupted at the intersection of 11th Avenue and A Street as well as State Route 163 to 4th Avenue.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Two water main breaks continued flooding overnight in areas near downtown and Balboa Park -- injuring at least one person and forcing the closure of two roadways.

The pipe ruptures -- one at 11th Avenue and A Street and the other at state Route 163 and Fourth Avenue -- dumped water for hours triggering a SigAlert for northbound Interstate 5 at Hawthorne Street and state Route 63 at I-5 north.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, an Uber driver reported that water burst through his windshield and passenger window, injuring his passenger, while he was driving off the ramp of State Route 163 around 7 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported. A water main break was confirmed shortly thereafter. The water from the break was shut off around 1 a.m., six hours after the initial report.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the 11th Avenue water main break was reported, with water being shut off around 6:45 p.m. The downtown water main break caused a sinkhole and flooded at least one business in the East Village area, according to reports.

The city of San Diego posted water wagons for customers at 11th Avenue and B Street, as well as at Ash and 10th avenues.

No other information was released including the condition of the passenger of the Uber.

The northbound I-5 at SR-163 remains closed while crews work to repair the water main breaks.

