SAN DIEGO —

Crews have removed about half of a boat out of a Point Loma cave.

Robert Butler is leading the salvage operation.

“We're jokingly calling this the ‘Lewis and Clarke expedition,’” said Butler.

The boat got stuck early last Friday morning after the two men on board fell asleep at the wheel and woke up in an obscure cave. They radioed for help.

The part responsible? A less-than-a-foot long autopilot device.

This will adjust you to set course, like an electronic version of handheld steering wheel.

Lifeguards brought them to safety, but getting the boat out is another story. The surf splintered the $20,000 vessel, meaning Butler’s crews are taking it out by piece by piece, starting with the largest.

The space is so narrow, they have to collect it all in an old Boy Scout canoe, then transport that to a waiting salvage boat.

The next phase is a complex system of pulleys to get out the other half of the boat. It's race against time with Hurricane Kiko sending higher surf over the next few days.