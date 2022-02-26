Crowds head to Julian for remaining snow in the mountains

The California Highway Patrol urged this week that visitors should stay off private property and pick up all trash.



"We can't have people just going on people’s properties. We have problems with that at all times,” said CHP officer Travis Garrow.



Travelers to the mountains did run into some traffic. It took Leilani Felix's family nearly two hours to get to Julian from Menifee.



"We decided to come up here just to get out of the house because of the pandemic, it's been really stuffy inside the house,” said Felix for her first time in Julian.



While at Pioneer Park, kids were bundled up and enjoyed sledding and playing in the snow.



"It's really fun, but obviously cold, I'm not really used to it,” Felix said.



Long lines stretched down the street to buy a slice of Julian's famous apple pie.



Alex Rivera was with his family and three dogs and ordered the traditional apple pie and the apple boysenberry pie from Moms Pie House.



"We live down in Oceanside, so we are by the beach so it is nice you know, from the coast and then to come to the mountains yeah,” Rivera said.