Crowds return as Ocean Beach Pier reopened

The pier’s reopening comes one day ahead of the 57th anniversary of its grand opening and ahead of Independence Day.

SAN DIEGO — After nearly six months, the iconic Ocean Beach Pier reopened Saturday to the public. Crowds of people were welcomed back just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

“We’re excited to be tourists in our city," said San Diegan, Gina Bennett.

“It’s nice to be back out. Happy if they can do whatever they can to keep it here," said Dane Mackintosh, who spent his day fishing.

San Diegans are taking full advantage of an open Ocean Beach Pier.

"My mom texted me ‘the pier is open’ go take a walk’ so I have my niece with me she’s visiting from Michigan so she’s here in San Diego for the first time so we wanted to take her out," said Bennett.

The longest concrete pier on the West Coast was once again lined with fishermen hoping to land a big catch.

"It's pretty fun, I’ve been waiting to go fishing for a while. Today's the first opportunity to do it, caught a few fish, had a good time. Definitely be back again," said Mackintosh.

The city of San Diego closed the pier in early January due to winter storm damage. In May, a consultant determined the pier was structurally safe to reopen. The result comes as welcomed news to locals.

“I grew up here so I have amazing memories coming to the beach as a little girl, and going out on the pier, my dad fishing so just really good nostalgic memories and being able to share that with my family," said Bennett.

“I think it's wonderful, it's nice they fixed it up. It’s a landmark here," said San Diegan, Bill Huffer.

Currently, the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project is holding a series of community workshops to gather input from residents to provide a long-term solution for the 56-year-old pier.