Crown City Classic kicks of Fourth of July Celebrations in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. — Early Saturday morning, the first competitive running race in Southern California was held on Coronado Island this year.

The 48th Crown City Classic brought over 2,000 runners to Tidelands park to kick off the Fourth of July celebrations, in one of the most patriotic cities in America.

"Coronado tornado is such a patriotic city with the military presence," said Dan Cruz the race organizer. "Many flags and the bunting and the big parade to have this race and get back to normal, celebrate America's freedom and our independence."

After the race, people started to fill the streets and sidewalks along Orange Ave, for a parade a year in the making. And the island home to a famed naval base and hundreds of retired and active-duty military, the Crown City wasn’t short on patriotism the day before the Fourth of July.

"It’s so important and it reminds us how lucky we are and how much responsibility we have, to keep the freedoms we have been given." said David, a parade watcher.

After a year of no parade and no festivities, the Islanders certainly know how to throw a parade. The military history was on full display and patriotism was in the air.