Lowrider cruising ban repealed by National City leaders

On Tuesday evening, National City leaders have agreed that lowrider cruising is not a crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Following a statewide movement sparked by National City lowriders, the city council has voted to repeal the ordinance banning cruising.

While other cities around California moved to lift their cruising ban, lowriders in National City were hit with one barrier after another.

But on Tuesday evening, National City leaders have agreed that lowrider cruising is not a crime in this city.

A huge victory for the lowriding clubs in National City.

"I don't think I'm going to be able to leave. I'm so excited. Our fight is finally over," Jovita Arellano said.

After decades of pushing for a change in ordinance, the council voted in favor to repeal the law and bring back a cultural lifestyle to Highland Avenue once again

"That was the late 80's, 90's. Times have changed, today is 2023," National City Mayor Ron Morrison said.

During the city council meeting leaders voted to lift the ban and state Assemblymember David Alvarez also touted a state bill he introduced that would lift cruising bans throughout California.

"It is now time that they cruise without the fear of being stopped or judged," said Alvarez.

The National City law was put in place back in the 90's to prohibit cruising on Highland Ave with lowriders.

The law came after concerns of crime and traffic congestion from cruising.

Many Black and Latino riders felt discriminated and have since argued that this is a law that profiles people of color.

Now, with the repeal, in just two weeks, many men and women are planning to join the lowriders and slowly cruise on the streets of National City.

The no cruising ban has been lifted in #nationalcity ! Tonight the council voted in favor to repeal the ordinance. #lowriders pic.twitter.com/FHRJEVIRJl — Regina Yurrita (@reginayurrita) April 5, 2023