SAN DIEGO — The News 8 team is well aware that when we send a push alert, we’re essentially invading one of the most private places in your life with content we think is important.

In the new News 8 app, you get to finally customize your experience – from the kinds of stories you prefer to what locations you want to know the weather conditions of to what notifications appear on your phone lock screen. We can help tailor the news we’re delivering to you to what you’re interested in!

Here’s how it works: Open the News 8 app (if you don’t already have it, you can find it on iTunes and in the Google Play store).

DOWNLOAD THE NEW NEWS 8 APP HERE!

WEATHER FORECASTS

Open Weather and tap on the city location icon found at the top of the screen right under the orange tab to open the radar. Tap “Manage Location” then “Add Location” and enter a city, state or ZIP code to follow. To make your new location the default weather forecast, click the pencil icon found under the location's temperature. And, that's it! You can have up to five locations saved in your weather tab on the News 8 app.

FAVORITE TOPICS AND NOTIFICATIONS

Next, select the topics you want to follow and notifications you want to receive. You will find topics and notification settings in the menu, by tapping the star icon in the upper left of your screen.

You can favorite topics by tapping on the star by each one and each will appear at the top of the screen for easy access next time you open the app. For example, if you really like local news, Zevely Zone features, News 8 Throwbacks and Your Story investigations, favorite these topics so you can quickly access these sections, skipping stories you don't want to see.

At the bottom of the topics page, you will find a button to Manage Topic Alerts and Notifications. Here you can manage your favorite topics which you will receive notifications on when there is important or breaking news related to them.

One thing to note: If the News 8 team thinks there’s something in the community, nation or world that warrants everyone’s attention, we can send that alert to all of our app users.

Here’s a list of the News 8 app topics you can choose favorites from:

Animals

Community

Contests

Crime

Daily Dose

Entertainment

Health

iNewsource

Investigations

Local

Money

Morning Extra

Nation World

Padres

San Diego Living

Sports

Throwback

Traffic

Up With 8

VERIFY

Weather

Your Stories 8

Zevely Zone

CHANGING YOUR FAVORITES ALERTS

Let's say you signed up for alerts but aren't exactly pleased with the content we're sending you. You can change which alerts you're signed up for at any time by going to back to the settings in the app.

To no longer have a topic appear as a favorite, tap the star to unselect it or scroll down to the Manage Topic Alerts and Notification button and change your favorite topics there.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

WHERE IS THE LIVE TRAFFIC MAP?

A link to the live traffic map is right on the homepage in the COMMUTER OUTLOOK section.

WHERE CAN I VOTE IN LIVE POLLS?

We often run fun polls and trivia in our live shows. The VOTE section is right below traffic on the homepage.

WHERE IS THE LIVE NEWSCAST

All videos are found in the WATCH section of our app. In the navigation bar at the bottom of News 8 app screen tap Watch. Whenever News 8 has a live program, the live show will be at the top of the Watch section.

NEED MORE HELP?

If you have more questions, drop us a line at webupdate@kfmb.com -- we're always working to get better. If you're having technical issues with the app, please send us this information:

Make and model of your phone or tablet.

Software version on your device.

When possible, include screenshots that show the issue.