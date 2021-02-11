Customs & Border Protection provide update on border reopening

CBP said any vaccines approved by the FDA or the WHO for emergency use will be accepted when attempting to get into the United States.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The border between the United States and Mexico has been closed for months, but in just a week it will reopen to fully vaccinated travelers.

On Tuesday Morning Customs and Border Protection held a meeting to talk about logistics of reopening the border.

Many businesses in the South Bay are ecstatic about the reopening and hope it brings more business in, others are concerned about what it will do to border wait times. One person during Tuesday morning’s meeting said, “We do expect that there will be an increase in wait times as these new travel restrictions are eased. There is a constant balance in our ports of entries between numerous laws that we enforce and facilitation of legitimate trade and travel."

During the meeting U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said that adults coming into the United States for nonessential reasons should be able to attest to being vaccinated. They added that travelers should be able to present proof of vaccination upon request. However, this vaccination policy doesn’t apply to people who are United States citizens coming back into the country.

Border Patrol also said that having any necessary documents ready to show a border patrol agent if needed could help with the long border wait times. “Travelers should be prepared with the correct information and documentation to improve and expedite their travel experience," said the agent.

Customs and Border Patrol said any vaccines approved by either the FDA or the World Health Organization for emergency use will be accepted when attempting to get into the United States.