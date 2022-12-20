CVS, Walgreens limit children's pain relief medicine sales as demand spikes

Cases of RSV, flu and COVID have left shelves across the country scarce.

SAN DIEGO — CVS and Walgreens are putting limits on how much children's medicine you can buy. This comes as cases of RSV, flu and COVID have driven demand and left shelves across the country scarce.

Many parents told CBS 8 they've tried shopping for Motrin or Tylenol in recent weeks but find empty shelves at stores like Walgreens or CVS.

"I'm like wow, we're still in the pandemic issues," said Savannah Ryan, a mother of two.

Nicole Kmieciak has struggled to find Motrin for her baby who is teething.

"I'm a nurse too so I know that these kids need this medication and it's stressful because you don't want your kid to be in pain or sick," she said.

After a constant search, Kmieciak said family members managed to find the medicine and mail it to her from another state.

"They're sending some out to us thankfully from Wisconsin," she said.

This week CVS and Walgreens announced their new purchasing restrictions. At CVS, in-store and online, you can buy up to two children's pain relief products. Walgreens has a six-item limit online.

As the Tripledemic pushes demand, a local pediatrician recommends shopping for generics or trying alternatives if needed.

"There are ways to control a fever without medicine. You could use a cool washcloth or a tepid bath. but you never wanna bring down the temperature that can make things worse so don't put them in an ice bath," said Dr. Mario Bialostozky, a pediatrics specialist at Rady Children's Hospital.

Parents like Kmieciak are doing their best to help their own kids while also thinking of others.

"You want the medicine but then you wonder am i taking it away from another kid who might need it more," she said. "It's very hard."

Health experts recommend talking with a doctor or pharmacist before giving a child adult medicine and warn that kids cannot have Aspirin.