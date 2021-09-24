CVS and Walmart Pharmacies offer Pfizer booster shot

Now that the CDC recommends it, many local pharmacies are now offering the COVID-19 booster shot to all eligible San Diegans. Some healthcare providers have started.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Without hesitation, Alan and Carol Emslie said they both would get a booster shot when Pfizer is available.

"Our first shots were in March, so we are ready for the second shot, we'll get the booster shots as soon as it comes out,” said Alan Emslie, while shopping at Walmart in Kearny Mesa.

Following the CDC’s recommendations this week, President Joe Biden said he's getting a booster and is urging the tens of millions of older and vulnerable Americans, who are now eligible for a booster shot to go get the added protection against COVID-19.

Then on Friday, nearly 6,000 CVS stores and 5,100 Walmart pharmacies across the country began administering the Pfizer booster shot.

Lonni, a nurse shopping at Walmart said, “It’s so important. I can’t even emphasize how important it is, so just get your booster, get your vaccines. It is nothing new, we have gotten immunizations for the last 100 years.”

Who can get a booster shot?

After 6 months of receiving the Pfizer vaccine, Those 65 and up, adults with underlying health conditions and people whose jobs might put them at risk are can get the booster.

“I am Moderna, and it is not out yet, but when it comes out, I will get it,” said Peter Lathrop outside Walmart.

Moderna is now seeking booster approval from the FDA, and Johnson and Johnson is expected to apply soon.

UC San Diego Health is also offering booster shots. It just started with health care workers. Eligible patients should receive online invitations this weekend.

No boosters yet for Sharp HealthCare.

In a statement, the health care provider said: “It is waiting on guidance from the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup's recommendation and anticipates a decision from the California Department of Public Health will be issued early next week.”

“We have family we want to visit and with young children, grandchildren and a new baby on the way, we are very sensitive, and we are Covid vaccinated, so it is for us, but it’s also for our family and friends,” said Carol Emslie at Walmart.

Walmart and CVS said walk-ins are welcomed but making an appointment is recommended.