Cyclist hit and killed by red Prius in Rolando area of San Diego

The red Toyota Prius has reportedly been found.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A cyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a Toyota Prius near University Avenue and Alamo Drive in the Rolando area of San Diego Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m.

According to San Diego police, the man on the bike was hit near the intersection of University Avenue and Alamo Drive. The victim suffered major injuries and died after being taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police the cyclist was hit by a red Toyota Prius.

The driver's Prius was found in the 6800 block of El Cajon Boulevard, but police have not located the driver, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.