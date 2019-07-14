POWAY, Calif. —

Five cyclists took off on a cross-county bike ride Sunday to raise funds for children, teens and adults with special needs. Their 3,100-mile trek started at the site of a deadly shooting earlier this year – the Chabad of Poway synagogue – as the riders are dedicating their journey to the woman killed there.

The Bike 4 Friendship team will take their bicycles from San Diego all the way to Brooklyn, New York, between now and August 25. Their goal as they travel across 12 states is to raise $75,000 for the Friendship Circle.

RELATED: Chabad of Poway rabbi speaks at UN General Assembly on anti-Semitism

RELATED: New details released in Poway Synagogue shooting investigation

RELATED: Remembering Lori Kaye: Friendship Walk honors Chabad of Poway shooting victim

Lori Kaye who was killed in the Chabad of Poway shooting on April 27, was a founding member of the San Diego chapter of the Friendship Circle. The international nonprofit organization provides programs to support families of individuals with special needs.

At the send-off at the site of the shooting, Chabad of Poway’s Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who survived the April shooting, spoke and offered the riders words of inspiration to encourage them on the trip.