‘Cyclovia Encinitas’ and new 2023 laws for CA bicyclists

A growing trend of traffic collisions involving bicyclists across the state and throughout the country spurred lawmakers to introduce new bike laws in California.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Cyclovia Encinitas took over a portion of Coast Highway 101 Sunday, closing it off to cars and leaving it wide open from D Street to J Street for people to walk, bike, skate, or enjoy the open road any way they chose.

“Feels great, feels freeing, beautiful day,” said cyclist Mia Gonzales.

“Gorgeous day out on the 101, nice to have it closed to all the cars,” said Niels Vandecastelle, who enjoyed the event with his wife and son.

The event gave people of all ages a chance to experience the 101 without any cars around and plenty of vendors and good food along the six-block stretch.

“It’s awesome, we love bikes, it’s good to get out in the sunshine,” said cyclist Chris Besaw.

“We just love the ability to ride down here and see our neighbors and the community and be out in the open and a beautiful, sunny day,” said E-bike rider, Eric Mosbrooker.

A growing trend of traffic collisions involving bicyclists across the state and throughout the country spurred lawmakers to introduce several new bike laws in California that went into effect on January 1.

“I think drivers should be more aware of people on bikes and they should give them more room,” said Toi Victoriano, a cyclist from Hillcrest.

One new law, AB 1909, now requires drivers to change lanes before passing a cyclist if it’s safe to do so. If another lane is not available, then they must slow down and pass only when it’s safe.

“It’s much safer for cyclists because if cars come too close, then you might get into an accident,” said Vandecastelle.

Previously, drivers only had to give cyclists a 3-foot margin when passing, a rule that could be difficult to enforce. Cyclists we spoke with said oftentimes cars cut it too close.

“We call it, ‘to get buzzed,’ it doesn’t feel very great, it’s pretty scary,” said Vandecastelle.

AB 1909 also allows Class 3 E-bikes, which are the fastest type that can go up to speeds of 28 miles per hour, to use bike lanes and hiking trails, a reversal of the previous statewide ban.

“I think it depends on the user, you know, I hope that people who do ride them are very responsible people, mature enough to ride it,” said Gonzales. “I do think it’s a little too fast to be on those lanes.”

Another new law, AB 1946, requires the California Highway Patrol to work with other agencies to implement training programs for E-bike users that will include safety, emergency maneuver skills, and education on the rules of the road for E-bikes.

“It’s totally different to maneuver and ride this thing like it is to ride your normal mountain bike or road bike, so that’s a great idea to teach people more about safety,” said Mosbrooker.

The training program is expected to launch on the CHP’s website in September 2023.