'It's a unique opportunity' | 'Cyclovia Encinitas' returns Sunday and locals can explore the city on new BCycle bikes

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The City of Encinitas launch its BCycle program earlier this week, the bikes are electric assist and come Sunday, you'll be able to take them for a ride at the cities Cyclovia event.

"It's an open streets event, we're promoting active transportation and having fun down Coast HWY in Encinitas."

Cyclovia events are when the streets are closed to internal combustion vehicles and given back to the people to enjoy.

"The big difference is no cars," said Nick Buck, Special Event coordinator for the City of Encinitas. "You can get out on Coast Hwy. from J street to D street and check it out and do something different."

That something different is riding a BCycle, the electric assist bicycles that were deployed in Encinitas on Wednesday.

"We were invited by Nick to be at Cyclovia on Sunday. We'll be set up at Phil's coffee offering 30-minute rides."

Tim Pirkey is with BCycle and says they'll have plenty of bikes

"Riders sign up for the App to follow us on Instagram," said Pirkey. "BCycle Encinitas and they'll enjoy a free ride on us."

BCycle was brought to Encinitas as part of their Climate Action Impact Plan

"Anything that's an alternative to a vehicle is a founding principal of BCycle and sustainable transportation."

Cyclovia is the only one of its kind in the North County and certainly a sight most of us have never experienced.

"It's a unique opportunity, we're going to close down Hwy. 101 and get out there and enjoy active transportation."

Cyclovia is this Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Encinitas ask that you wear a mask and social distance.